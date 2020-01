GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The first babies of the new decade born at Greenville Memorial Hospital are twins!

The twins arrived around 30 minutes past midnight, with baby girl Kaia beating out her brother Kaison by eight minutes to be first.

Twins Kaia and Kaison were not just the first babies born at Greenville Memorial Hospital, but were the first for all Prisma Health Hospitals in the Upstate in 2020.