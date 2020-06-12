Greenville mother and daughter beat COVID-19, warn others to take precautions seriously

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As COVID-19 cases continue to spike here in Greenville, an upstate family came together this afternoon to celebrate two loved ones who are now survivors.

The family and friends of Carolyn Harris gathered outside of Bon Secours hospital to surprise her with flowers, balloons and signs to congratulate her for overcoming her battle with the virus.

This journey began when her daughter Denice Harris went to a party in early march, before social distancing guidelines were fully enforced, and contracted COVID-19.

Harris was hospitalized with the virus for 7 days, fully recovered and was released from the hospital soon after.

A few days after she was released Carolyn Harris, her mother, was admitted to the hospital after she was having trouble breathing and tested positive for COVID-19.

Carolyn stayed in the hospital for around 4 weeks and it was a tough battle, but she was released Friday afternoon. Nurses said she developed bed sores and foot issues and will now need leg braces to walk.

“She has worked her tail off in therapy and has always had an attitude of — every morning I’d go in there and she’d say ‘We got this, we got this’. It’s going to be a long time for her but her endurance is great. She can now take care of herself. It’s just to walk she needs to wear those braces,” Amy Robbins Cantillion, medical director of Inpatient Rehabilitation at Bon Secours, said.

Emotions were high after the mother-daughter duo and family reunited with each other at the hospital for the first time in weeks.

Doctors say they both put up a great fight against the virus and wish them nothing but the best.

“Carolyn was with us for a few weeks and I know that all of the staff was really involved in her care. I remember the first time PT got her up on the side of the bed, and we had multiple nurses and everybody looking out for her, and smiling. Everybody was really just wishing for the best for her,” Diana Pigulko, registered nurse, said.

Amy told us that many COVID-19 patients see their quality of life suffer and in her 25 years of experience she’s never seen anything as powerful as this virus.

Carolyn and Denice along with doctors urged people to take this virus seriously.

“This is a virus that you don’t need to play with. This is a life threatening virus that enough is not known about it. Just respect the rules of the physicians, the governor and the state authorities that are asking us to respect the social distancing and staying home,” Denice said.

