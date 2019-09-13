Greenville mother suing YMCA, claims her daughter was sexually assaulted

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County mother is suing the YMCA, saying her daughter was sexually assaulted during an after-school program in 2017.

The lawsuit claimed that a 5-year-old girl was asked by a 7-year-old girl to play a game called “boyfriend/girlfriend” under a blanket. The lawsuit also claimed that the children were unsupervised at the time.

The students were both there as part of an after-school program at Duncan Chapel Elementary.

The mother of the 5-year-old is asking for $100,000 from the YMCA for emotional damages.

