Greenville municipal court to remain closed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Greenville Municipal Court has been closed for the past week due to a water and sewage issue. It’s set to remain closed for at least the rest of the week.

“We started picking up equipment, records, making sure we were cleaning everything up so we wouldn’t have any more water damage and it just got worse,” Clerk of Operations Pam Larson said.

She was in her office when water and sewage started to fill the building.

“One of the young ladies started putting chairs so I could have something to walk over to get out of my office so i didn’t have to actually walk in that water,” Larson said.

What was expected to be a several day cleanup has extended for much longer.

“Each new problem that was resolved kind of uncovered either additional damage or was going to require more maintenance,” city spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.

Now, they are finding ways to get services back up and running.

“They are in the process of moving a lot of the administrative office works over to the other side of the building where the courtroom is, but that now displaces the courtroom,” Brotherton said.

The court was already seeing a backlog of cases from Covid closures and now even more will be postponed.

“Some of those with a significant number of cases that are now going to have to be rescheduled,” Brotherton said.

Now the goal is to get creative and find other ways to get these cases through the system.

“We now recognize there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and the top priority is getting these cases before a judge,” Brotherton said.

“We have learned that we just take it day by day and see what happens,” Larson said.

The cause behind all of this is a tree root which grew through a pipe leading to the building.