Greenville murder case to be featured on national TV network

GREENVILLE, SC – A high-profile cold case that was solved last year in Greenville will now be featured on a national television network.

The murder of Jenny Zitricki made headlines for decades after she was found dead in her Pelham Rd. apartment in April of 1990.

Now, Greenville Police announced that the case details will be highlighted during a segment on “On The Case with Paula Zahn” on the TV Network Investigation Discovery.

Lieutenant Tim Conroy of the Greenville Police Department is one of the officers that has been interviewed by producers, and told 7-News Thursday he can understand why the case was chosen.

“I never thought about whether it was going to be televised or anything like that, but yes, I’m not surprised,” he said.

Conroy, who has worked on the Police Department’s Cold Case Unit, was one of the investigators who helped solve the murder.

He flew to New York in February to meet Paula Zahn.

“I was interviewed several months ago, and then the show came to Greenville as well,” Conroy explained. “It wasn’t too bad because I was very familiar with the case. It’s always interesting talking about the case, about where you’ve been and where you wound up.”

Jenni Zitricki was found raped and murdered in a bath tub at her apartment, sparking an immediate search for her killer.

The killing was just the first in a series of murders across the country where women and children were targeted. Eventually, they were all linked to the same person.

Greenville Police announced in a news conference in October of 2018 that genetic geneology ultimately identified Robert Eugene Brashers as the murderer.

Brashers had died by suicide years earlier, and according to police, his remains had to be exhumed for further testing.

Due to the Greenville Police Department’s success with the newer technology, Conroy said he hopes genetic geneology will showcase how other agencies across the country can find similar success in their cold cases.

“It’s such a new process, I think it’s going to be used a great deal in the future,” he said.