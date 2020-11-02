Greenville NAACP monitors polls to prevent voter intimidation during election

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Monday was the last day to vote in-person absentee in South Carolina for the 2020 Election and Greenville voters packed the polls. Crowds were similar to how they’ve continuously been since voting first began.

Tashauna Spurgeon, volunteer with the Greenville chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), said for her the importance of voting has a deeper meaning.

“My grandmother passed away last year at 108 years old and in every single election she was there in person the day of to vote. The importance of voting has always been passed down to me,” Spurgeon said.

The line at county square wrapped around the building and spilled out into the parking lot, and organizations like NAACP stepped up to become poll monitors.

“It’s just to observe and to make sure everyone has their rights and they’re able to exercise their vote without fear, intimidation or harassment.

According to Flemming, the goal is to ensure that voters are not facing any intimidation or suppression while casting their ballots and to make sure their voting experience is as comfortable as possible.

Flemming said in the past she’s seen voters pass out from dehydration and hauled off in an ambulance while waiting in line so she wanted to help.

Volunteers provided chips, water and hand sanitizer to those waiting in line and ensured that disabled and elderly citizens had a place to sit down during the almost 3 and a half hour wait.

“People keep thanking us for giving out water, snacks and things but to me it’s just a small gesture to thank them for exercising their right,” Spurgeon said.

Volunteers held spots in line so voters could use the restroom.

Lillian said volunteers plan to monitor a few of the many precincts in the Greenville area on Election day on Nov. 3rd.