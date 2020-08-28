Greenville NAACP urges community to attend 57th virtual March on Washington

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The calls for racial equality and end to injustice in the black community have been heard across the world for years now.

In fact, the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington will be celebrated this year with a virtual event aimed to prioritize equity and equal opportunities for all.

The event will feature speakers such as Senator Cory Booker, Nancy Pelosi, Stacy Abrams, and Martin Luther King Jr. III.

During the two day virtual event they plan to discuss important topics such as police brutality, voting and the census.

Lillian Flemming Secretary of the Greenville NAACP chapter said she remembers attending the 30th Anniversary of the march with her mother and her two younger children, who were the two youngest children from Greenville to attend at that time.

“Why do we have to do this 57 years later? It really takes a toll on you but you have to keep fighting. I have a lot of beautiful grandsons that you definitely would never want them to be on the news as somebody who was killed,” Flemming said.

Leaders from the local Greenville chapter of the NAACP said the event is open to anyone who has a passion for improving their community.

“You just have to be a person who wants justice, wants things to be right, want to participate, do better, and want to know how you can get people out registered to vote or absentee ballots etc.” Flemming said.

Members say that the black community is still facing some of the same issues Martin Luther King Jr. spoke about 57 years ago in his “I have a dream” speech, even in Greenville County.

“For one, there’s very little affordable housing, truly affordable housing here in Greenville. The long time residents here have been pushed out into the outlining communities. There’s little transportation allow folks to move and to travel places where there’s employment,” Bishop Sam Zimmerman said.

Leaders said the goal of the virtual march is to inspire the youth and re-energize the elders so the fight can continue until justice is properly dealt.

For the link to access the virtual March on Washington, click here.