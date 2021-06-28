Greenville native Sandi Morris heading to Olympics

GREENVILE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville’s Sandi Morris is heading back to the summer Olympics for a second time.

Morris finished third at the U.S. Olympics trials Saturday in Oregon. The final attempt cleared 15 feet, one inch.

Morris is the American record holder in the event and finished with a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics.

She won silver when she competed in the 16 games in Rio. 2020 games were delayed by a year until next month in Tokyo. She graduated from Greenville starring at the University of Arkansas.