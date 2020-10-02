Greenville non-profit up for $25K grant to fight human trafficking

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–It’s a huge problem in the Upstate, and one that has traditionally been overlooked.

“Human trafficking is happening every single day here in the Upstate, in your own neighborhood,” Zaina Greene, executive director of SWITCH, said.

SWITCH is an Upstate non-profit that helps victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

“That could be things like drug rehabilitation, counseling services, transportation for restoration services,” Greene said.

All of these services cost money. SWITCH is hoping to receive a $25,000 grant that would make up much of its budget for the upcoming year.

Clinical director Erin Kornahrens has seen it work first hand.

“The reality is most of the women we serve do not have great support systems do not have family do not have people to help them,” Kornahrens said.

To be awarded the grant, SWITCH needs people here in the Upstate to help. It takes less than a minute to go online and cast a vote for SWITCH in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program.

“Every dollar matters. Every dollar has the potential to change somebody’s life,” Kornahren said.

And with SWITCH’s largest fundraiser moving virtual due to COVID-19 the money could go even further.

“It would be huge to make up some of the money that might be lost from an in person gala,” Allison Roman, board secretary for SWITCH, said.

And that money could mean the difference for victims right here in the Upstate.

“How many more women we know we could help, we know it means how many more appointments, how many more Ubers, how many more things that we could do for the women. And it’s one of the worst things in the world to say no,” Kornahrens said.