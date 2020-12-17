Greenville non-profits receive part of $4.1 billion donated by MacKenzie Scott

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Philanthropist and writer MacKenzie Scott announced online she’s given away more than $4.1 billion to 384 organizations over the past four months, and some of that has gone to non-profits in the Upstate.

Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands South Carolina learned over the past few days they are the recipients of a generous donation.

“It really was an amazing gift that truly came as a surprise,” said Crystal Hardesty, who is the director of marketing.

The donor, Scott, helped found Amazon with then-husband Jeff Bezos.

In a post announcing the gifts, she wrote her team carefully selected charities with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention placed on those operating in poor and hungry communities.

In Greenville, Goodwill Industries, Meals on Wheels and CommunityWorks are on the receiving end.

CommunityWorks is a non-profit that provides access to credit and financing for affordable housing and minority and women owned businesses.

“It’s probably from one single donor the largest contribution that we’ve ever received here,” said Tammie Hoy Hawkins, who is the president and CEO of Community Works.

Meals on Wheels delivers food to those stuck at home.

“We’re honored, and we’re humbled,” said Catriona Carlisle, who is the executive director of Meals on Wheels of Greenville. “We just look forward to working with our community to see how we can use this gift.”

All three non-profits declined to say how much they money they received, but they said it was significant. Those non-profits’ representatives also said they’re still working out how to use the donation since they all received the gift recently.

The YMCA of Greater Spartanburg was also on the list of recipients.

