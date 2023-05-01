Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- You can help support an Upstate organization helping the younger generation by enjoying dinner and a show.

The nonprofit Just Say Something in Greenville is having a fundraiser this Thursday at 6 p.m.

Just Say Something is a nonprofit founded in 1984 and they encourage youth parents and the community to have open and honest conversations about alcohol drugs and other risky behavior.

The group goes into schools, community centers, churches and wherever they’re invited to speak to youth.

The fundraiser event is Thursday at the Think Tank Brew Lab on Airport Road.

Enjoy cakes from several bakeries in Greenville and comedian Shelly Belly (Michelle Rider).

Organizer Phillip Clark said you can bid on cakes, enjoy a BBQ dinner and win a raffle for free dessert for a year.

The funds raised will benefit the youth impact program, skills and sports programming and other meaningful activities that teach good decision-making for kids.

Visit their website for a link to buy tickets.