Greenville nonprofit honors homeless through national memorial day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Friday, December 20 at 5 p.m. the New Horizon Family Health Services will host Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day as part of National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Observance.

The nonprofit’s Public Affairs & Marketing Coordinator, Amy Connor, said the event will be free and open to the public.

REPORT ON HOMELESSNESS IN GREENVILLE COUNTY 2019

“As we approach the first day of winter and the longest evening of the year,” Conor,”We’d love for everyone to come and maybe learn a little bit more about the issue and the services that we provide. Also, just honor and remember those individuals who passed away this year while experiencing homelessness.”

According to the Greenville Homeless Alliance (GVA), in 2018-2019, there were more than 3,0000 homeless in Greenville County.

Connor added that New Horizon has helped more than 2 thousand homeless in the 13 counties that they serve this year.

“While Greenville is thriving and we’re experiencing a huge amount of growth at the moment. We know that homelessness is also a growing issue in our community,” Connor said.

This year, 15 New Horizon client who experienced homelessness will be honored with a moment of silence and have their first names read aloud during the memorial services.

GVA data over the past 8 years showed the rate of homlessness has steadily grown worse from 2011 to 2019.

Additionally graphs show the term homeless doesn’t imply living on the streets, it could be an emergency shelter or a motel.

Connor said New Horizon is continually working to combat the homeless issue by offering medical, dental, and some psychiatric services to those who come looking for help.

“We work to really reach those individuals,” Connor said.

Green ribbons will be handed out during the memorial event on Friday at New Horizon Family Health Services on 975 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.