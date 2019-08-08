Greenville officials discuss Emergency Preparedness training after weekend of mass shootings

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Less than a week after two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Greenville city officials addressed mounting concerns from the community over active shooter situations and mass casualty incidents.

Greenville Mayor Knox White opened up a press conference Thursday, acknowledging that the violence can happen in any community, even those often considered safe.

“To see the scene of people enjoying themselves in Time Square and then all of the sudden just like this, they’re scattering in all directions, to think that’s where this country is coming to, that’s a frightening thing,” he said, referencing a recent scare in New York that sent people running.

Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller explained that law enforcement has been increasing their special training from every 2 years to 1 year, but adding that in light of recent events, they’ve made it quarterly.

He added that officers trained with the FBI this Spring to better learn how to process a mass casualty scene, after the fact.

“To see that people are willing to so readily engage in this behavior is quite frankly disturbing,” said Miller, who also stated that the Greenville Police Department has been using other tragic events around the country to dissect and learn from for training purposes.

“We try to understand what takes place in these other events, what went right and what went wrong, and we try to prepare and ensure and evaluate our training, our policies, our protocols, to mitigate our vulnerabilities.”

According to Miller, officers have also been working to file more charges against people making threats, even online, in the hopes that the person will undergo a court-ordered psychological evaluation to identify possible mental health concerns.

Representatives from the Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County EMS were also in attendance at City Hall, explaining their continuous training efforts alongside Police to respond to such large-scale shooting events.

In July, Police had to act quickly when a woman was arrested for stealing a car and crashing it through barricades downtown, which had been set up for a pole-vaulting exhibition.

Miller said that a lesson-learned from the scare, was the importance of securing a tighter perimeter around downtown events.

That is also one action Mayor Knox noted he intends to implement during Fall For Greenville, the largest food and music festival in the Upstate.

“A lot of new things are going to be tried at for Fall For Greenville, and that’s always been the event that we try out most of our techniques, if you will, for securing the public.”

Police also emphasized the importance of community involvement, adding that if anyone in the public see’s anything suspicious or feels that something is not right, they should report it immediately.

The city’s next active shooter drill is scheduled to take place on August 23rd, according to Tom Blackwell, Director for Greenville County EMS.

