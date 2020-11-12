Greenville organization born from COVID-19 funds more than 30,000 meals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Thanks to the Greenville County CARES fund, tens of thousands of meals have been distributed throughout the community. But the reach goes much further than the meals.

Food for the stomach.

“I feel great about it that people are trying to help people that are here,” Miracle Hill visitor Amos Simpkins said.

And for the soul.

“We’re the end beneficiary but everyone benefits,” Miracle Hills kitchen manager Dan Coe said.

Meals were packed up Thursday morning at Table 301.

“When you hear the jobs coming back it’s pretty special,” president and partner of Advoco Marty Osborn said.

Those meals were taken to those in need at Miracle Hill. All thanks to Connect For Good, an organization born out of a cancelled conference at the start of the pandemic.

“Obviously with COVID we turned it and went to a virtual conference,” Osborn said.

Osborn said his company had already paid Table 301 for the meals, and wanted to honor that contract in a way that gives back to the community.

“So through kind of working with Euphoria and Table 301 we found out about the CARES act,” Osborn said.

Thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Greenville County CARES act, Connect For Good has been able to pay restaurants to provide meals, which in turn employs staff.

“What makes it special is not only are we helping to bring smiles or feeding people but we’re also creating jobs,” Osborn said.

What was meant to be a one month program has now turned into 30,000 meals. Many of those meals coming to Miracle Hill.

“I’m so excited that this program is helping the folks that work in the restaurants who are not usually the most highly paid people,” David Hanna, director of Miracle Hill, said.

The meals feeding people like Simpkins.

“I’m getting into the program that they have and the word of the god and I’m trying to change my life around,” Simpkins said.

Osborn says it’s all about connecting the helpers to those who need help, and building a stronger community.

“It’s amazing how many people have come together to do this and it’s just bringing smiles to people’s faces,” he said.

The county still has about $30-million left in CARES Act funding for small businesses. Applications for those grants must be submitted by the end of the year.