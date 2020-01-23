Greenville organization looking to honor ‘SHEroes’, inspirational women

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) The Greenville Women Giving organization, GWG, is looking to honor women that have been ‘SHEroes’ to the community.

This is part of Greenville Women Giving’s third annual ‘SHEroe’ campaign.

Nominations are due by February 16th, click here to be taken to the form.

It’s best to explain what a ‘SHEro’ is.

A ‘SHEro’ is a ‘hero’ but the title has been given a feminine flair.

Since hero starts with ‘he’ in order to make it a female hero title, an ‘S’ has been added to the front, making it ‘SHE’.

Nominations for one, or more than one, woman are asked to also donate $50 dollars to GWG’s endowment fund.

Connie Lanzl, a leadership committee member, explained how the donation is part of a bigger legacy.

“It would allow the endowment to grow and it would be in [the nominee’s’] honor. So, that their name would be attached to our work and because an endowment goes on in perpetuity, so would their legacy,” Lanzl said.

How funds from Greenville Women Giving are used.

In addition to the financial donation, all honoree names will be published in the Greenville Journal, around International Women’s Day in March.

Past honoree, Gaye Sprague, said it’s a touching surprise to find out you’ve been nominated.

“It’s important that we take that time to let somebody know that we notice them. We love them. We have observed something they’ve in a very informal way,” Sprague said.

For more information about the Greenville Women Giving organization, click here.