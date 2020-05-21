Greenville pastor looking look ahead after flood waters damage church

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Water is still covering some Greenville roads and for a local church, that means cleaning up what those flood waters left behind.

A surprising sight for Angie Helmly to wake up to.

“I walk my dogs out in here where it probably looks like it’s now three feet deep so it’s scary,” said Greenville Resident, Angie Helmly.

For others, not so much.

“This happened in February but it only covered the road that goes over the river,” said Greenville Resident, Cameron Browning.

But for a Greenville pastor, the flooding took a major toll on his church.

“We came out to move automobiles and before we could get in and out and get the keys, we had knee-deep water,” said Pastor at the Bible Way Full Gospel Missionary Baptist Church, J.W. Hester Senior.

Pastor J.W. Hester Senior told us he saw the water come rushing in during the morning hours.

“You’re helpless. All you can do is stand there, watch it,” said Hester Senior.

Making its way not only to his church, but also his home.

It’s not all that uncommon for Pastor Hester Senior.

“We have a tremendous accumulation of water from the next street,” Hester Senior said.

However he told us it has never been this bad.

But as he walks through the flooded hallways of his church, he’s not dwelling on the damage. He’s focusing on what’s next.

“I don’t know if somebody will open some doors for us. We just keep moving on,” said Pastor Hester Senior.

If you would like to help, Pastor Hester Senior told us they are welcoming volunteers with open arms. The church is located at 825 Woodside Ave. in Greenville.