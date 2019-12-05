Greenville PD Chief Miller requests outside agency investigation into missing file folder related to Looper murders

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said in a statement Thursday that their department has requested an outside agency investigation into the missing file folder containing a letter pertaining to the 1975 murder of a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant and his father.

According to a police department news release, in April 2018 police employees found a file folder while cleaning out an employee locker room in the law enforcement center.

In the folder, they found a letter alleging that people, other than Charles Wakefield, were responsible for the 1975 murders of Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Frank Looper and his father, Rufus Looper.

Looper and his father were shot and killed in a garage in Greenville on a January afternoon in 1975.

According to the release, the case was adjudicated in 1976 and was the subject of appeal for several years.

Wakefield was later released on parole in 2010.

Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller told investigators with the police department’s Cold Case Unit was take control of the file folder and asked to review the Looper case file to see whether the information contained in the letter had been vetted previously.

We reported earlier that Miller said the letter found that suggests the sheriff at the time, Cash Williams, and his associates may have been involved in those murders and may have framed the man who was convicted.

Since the review, the file folder has gone missing, according to the release.

“A thorough search of all investigator workstation, case files and file storage areas throughout GPD’s section of the Law Enforcement Center has been conducted, but the file has not been located,” from the release. “The Greenville Police Department remains committed to making every effort to properly evaluate the information observed in the file folder, prior to its loss.”

Police said a firearm was submitted to a police detective for evaluation in the same case on Oct. 31.

According to the release, the firearm is currently being stored in the Property and Evidence Section at the Law Enforcement Center.

“Due to the nature and importance of these matters, Chief Miller has requested outside agency investigation into the loss of the file folder, assistance with the case review and a ballistics examination of the firearm. He commits GPD’s full support and cooperation in the process and in the interim, is reviewing and revising GPD security, access, and file protocols and controls for its Investigations Division.”