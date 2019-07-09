Greenville PD release video of suspected snake-throwing carjacker plowing through barricade

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department released the video of a woman crashing through a police barricade Friday night in downtown Greenville.

Police said Hilmary Moreno-Berrios, 29, threw a snake at the victim before taking the woman’s SUV and crashing through a police barricade that was set up for Saturday’s “Liberty Bridge Jump-Off” event.

7News crews at the scene Friday said a person drove an SUV, later revealed to be stolen, through the intersection at Falls Creek Park and South Main Street and through the barricades.

Greenville Police said officers responded to a carjacking report around 8:25 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of Caledon Court.

The incident started when the woman reportedly threw sticks and a snake at the victim. Police said she also hit the victim with her fist and stole her keys and Honda CR-V.

Moreno-Berrios continued driving after plowing through the barricade. She went on to crash into a Jeep on Spring Street.

She jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but additional officers arrived on scene and she was taken into custody.

She told officers that she hurt her shoulder. No other injuries were reported.

Moreno-Berrios was released from medical care and was served with warrants charging her with carjacking and malicious damage to personal property.

According to the release, the malicious damage charge stems from the destruction of equipment and other property contained at the event site, estimated to be around $17,225.

Moreno-Berrios was also issued five traffic citations for hit-and-run, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, driving on a closed street and reckless driving.

During her arraignment Monday morning, her bond was set at $25,000.

Police said the snake was later released into a nearby wooded area after it was determined that it was non-venomous.