Greenville Co. plane crash still under investigation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A single engine plane crash in Greenville County is still being cleaned up and investigated. The plane went down near the Donaldson Center Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The small plane clipped a smoke tower and a building before crashing. On Thursday morning, the fire chief who responded to the scene was waiting for the FAA to come and take a closer look.

For those working near the Donaldson Center Airport hearing loud noises isn’t uncommon.

“I was in the office and I heard the crash, I didn’t really know what was going on,” Roger Bouchillon, president of Lorraine Machine Inc., said.

But the plane crash on Tuesday was different.

“It sounded like somebody had dropped a metal container or something like that. I thought somebody was emptying a trash bin or something like that,” Bouchillon said.

The single engine plane hit a smoke stack, and then a nearby building, before crashing to the ground.

“It could have been a lot worse. It missed the tank farm and it missed the rail cars so it came right down between all of them. So it was fortunate for everybody,” Chief Mike Stadler of the Donaldson Center Fire Department said.

It’s the type of thing Stadler and his team are prepared for.

“We’re geared toward industry and aircraft so everybody here is adequately trained for those types of incidents,” he said.

They even have a special fire engine for aircraft accidents.

“We have to make the scene safe and we can’t disturb any of the evidence until the FAA gets there,” Stadler said.

Stadler tells me the two people in the plane were conscious and speaking when help got to them, overall a good sign. And those working nearby say this was something unexpected.

“A lot of plans approach the runway right there along that same line, we’ve seen a lot of planes come down low there before but we’ve never seen anything like this before,” Bouchillon said.

The fire chief says now the FSS will take the parts of this plane that remain to Atlanta for further investigation.