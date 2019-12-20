Greenville police chief, interim captain placed on administrative leave

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller and interim Captain Jason Rampey have been placed on administrative leave, City of Greenville spokesperson Leslie Fletcher confirmed to 7News Thursday.

Deputy Chief Howie Thompson has been named the acting police chief.

This comes one day after 7News reported that First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe declined to bring charges against Miller and Rampey.

Members of Greenville City Council and Fletcher declined to comment further, saying this is a personnel matter. Mayor Knox White did not respond to requests for more information.

A six page letter from Pascoe called actions by Miller and Rampey “very troubling” and questioned Miller’s judgement when it came to his treatment of members of the board of the Greenville Police Foundation, which is a non-profit that raises funds for the police department.

The report said there is evidence that Miller and Rampey worked to get a public intoxication charge dropped against a wealthy businessman who donated money to the Greenville Police Foundation. The investigation also found that both Miller and Rampey may not have told the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division the truth during the investigation.

The report said both Miller and Rampey had the authority to have the charge dismissed and that the businessman qualified for the city’s “Good Behavior Dismissal” of the charge because he didn’t have a criminal history. The solicitor said that played a role in the decision not to charge Miller with misconduct in office and obstruction of justice.

SLED was also looking into accusations that Miller was wrongly prosecuting a suspect, which no evidence was found to corroborate, as well as two contracts worth more than $127,000 given at Miller’s request to members of the board of the Greenville Police Foundation. The solicitor said he found no wrongdoing in connection to the contracts.