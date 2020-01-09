Greenville Police Department announces new officer position openings

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department announced on social media that it will open positions for new officers from January 20 to January 31.

Posts on social media said the department wants those interested to know it’s a career that’s rewarding and has a little bit of everything.

The starting salary range for a new police officer is between $42,484 to $52,613.08 annually, according to the department’s website.

Applicants will need to apply online and provide 10 years of previous employent and residence, three professional references and two personal references.

Requirements include being at least 21-years-old, having a high school diploma and having a good credit history.

Things that will disqualify applicants include having a driver’s license suspension during the last five years for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless homicide and having a history of conviction for a felony or domestic violence.

The job will be posted online from January 20-31 under the advertisement “Police Officer – 2020” in Greenville, S.C.