Greenville Police Department equips vehicles with AEDs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The Greenville Police Department is now equipped with more than just your average tool belt. Now in patrol cars they’ll actually have equipment that can save your life.

It’s called an Automated External Defibrillator, or an AED. And now patrol cars in the City of Greenville will have them on hand for emergencies.

“The purpose of it is to give us the opportunity to give life saving treatment before people with more training can come to help,” Officer Nathan Stanton said.

Officer Stanton showed 7News how the machine works, and said he’s already had to use it.

“Thankfully she regained consciousness and was starting to be able to talk a little bit. So we didn’t give a shock with the AED or start CPR,” Stanton said.

Stanton was able to make it to that scene quicker than others who were dispatched.

“When I used my AED I happened to be right next door on a call already and that meant that I was there four or five minutes before EMS were able to get there,” Stanton said.

Which is why it’s so important to have this new equipment.

“Because every second counts the person who can get there the fastest is the best person to start helping with that job whether it’s an officer, a firefighter, or an EMT,” Stanton said.

Chief Howie Thompson agrees.

“And so they’re usually very close by when this happens and they’re able to get there quick and start helping people,” Thompson said.

He said each machine cost about $1500, but said it’s well worth it.

“The cost of a life, you can’t put a price tag on that. While it was expensive to outfit this number of cars it will be money well spent,” Thompson said.

Greenville Police Officers also have elevated first aid kits to help with trauma. Officer Stanton says with this emergency equipment with him he feels more equipped to protect the people of Greenville.

“This gives us the tools we need to act and help protect the citizens of Greenville,” Stanton said.

There are 127 of these kits and they are currently in 114 patrol cars. The other 13 AED machines are in buildings or training facilities where the Greenville Police Department frequents.