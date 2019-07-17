Greenville Police implement new technology for 911 calls

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville Police Department is implementing new technology that will help them find people in an emergency. It’s called RapidSOS, and it allows dispatchers to pin-point the location of people calling 911.

“We think it’s going to be an invaluable location service, and it really could prove to be that lifeline when somebody needs it most,” said Donald Porter, who is the public information officer for the Greenville Police Department.

RapidSOS is free for public safety agencies. Dispatchers manually activate it to figure out where callers are located. They cannot access the person’s location after they have hung up, according to Porter.

More than 3,000 public safety agencies across the country use RapidSOS, according to its website. In South Carolina, the Charleston and Cherokee County 911 centers use it.

A few months ago, it helped first responders locate a driver who had driven off the road with three kids in the cars, and didn’t know where they were.

“We’ve been overwhelmingly pleased with what we’ve seen so far, and we’re excited to be able to add this tool to our arsenal,” Porter said.

He said Greenville Police have been testing RapidSOS for the past few weeks, and they’ve been the pleased with the results so far.