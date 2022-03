GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The Greenville Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run from Saturday night.

They say it happened at the intersection of Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive, when a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then drove away.

The police department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 p.m. that the intersection would be temporarily closed. They also said a collision reconstruction team is on the way.