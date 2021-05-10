Greenville Police investigating Hollingsworth Park shooting of cyclist, previous incidents involving suspect

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville Police continue to investigate after they said a cyclist was shot and killed on Legacy Park Road Sunday morning. According to police, the suspected shooter was shot and killed by during a traffic stop soon afterward.

A Hollingsworth Park resident told 7News the suspect had a history of hassling people in the area.



“I knew something was going to happen,” said resident Anne Moore. “It was just so…he was so obviously not okay.”

Moore said she always had a bad feeling about a man who hung around her neighborhood almost every day.

“Once we had figured out what happened, we all knew that it was ‘the crazy guy.’ That’s what everybody called him, ‘the crazy guy,'” she said.

Sunday, neighborhood resident Whit Oliver was cycling on Legacy Park road when he called police to report that man was harassing him, according to Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson.

“While dispatchers were on the phone receiving information, they heard shots fired over the telephone and started relaying that information to officers that were responding here to this location,” Thompson said.

According to the coroner, Oliver died on site. The police chief said calls poured in from witnesses, and in less than ten minutes, police reported they pulled over a suspect next to the fire station on Verdae Boulevard.

According to the Thompson, the suspect got out of the car with a gun.

“There was an exchange of gunfire, and the officers did return fire,” he said. “The suspect has been pronounced deceased.”

Neither officer was hurt, Thompson said. The coroner identified the suspect as 62-year-old Jeffrey Mark Murray.

Moore said she and her husband had previously called the police on Murray, and some neighbors had done the same, she said.

“He started yelling at us, like making profane gestures and saying profane things, and he said that we had passed him three times already while we were walking…and we most certainly hadn’t,” she said.

Chief Thompson said police are continuing to investigate the shooting of Oliver, and are looking into previous incidents too.

As per Greenville Police Department policy, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the officer-involved shooting.