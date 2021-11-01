Greenville Police investigating shooting outside night club, coroner dispatched

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville City Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting outside a night club. Police say the shooting happened outside Reign, a club located at 730 S. Pleasantburg Drive, shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to assist in the investigation.

A man claiming to be a witness told 7News that before the shooting, there was a fight inside the club. He said that the individuals involved went outside, where one group of three people got into a car.

The witness told 7NEWS the other man involved in the argument inside the club approached that car and began shooting into it.

These details from the witness have not been confirmed by the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.