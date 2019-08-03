Greenville Police looking for man accused of assault on Christmas Eve 2017

Marcus Lee is wanted in connection to a 2017 assault.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police are looking for a man wanted for an assault that took place on Christmas Eve in 2017.

Officers say on December 24, 2017, they were dispatched to an apartment on Pelham Road for a reported armed robbery and burglary.

Officers learned that Marcus L. Lee, 35, and another unknown man followed the victims to their apartment and forced their way inside, brandishing handguns.

Lee and his accomplice threatened and physically assaulted a male victim by pistol whipping and hitting him with closed fists, then taking his wallet, officers said.

Warrants have been issued for Lee for two counts of Burglary in the 1st Degree and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Lee is described as 6’2”, 310 pounds, officers said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lee is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463) or the Greenville Police Department’s non-emergency line at 864-271-5333.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward.

