Greenville Police: Man wanted for ‘violent attack’ of woman in parked car

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police are searching for a man who they say assaulted a woman last month.

According to police, 31-year-old Larrece Joctan Martin is wanted for brutally assaulting a woman in a parked car off Congaree Road last month.

The victim sustained numerous injuries during the violent attack, police said.

If you know where Martin is, you’re asked to contact Greenville Police or call Crimestoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward.

