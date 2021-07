GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators at the Greenville Police Department are pleading for the public’s help to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a shooting incident at a gas station.

According to investigators, shots were fired at the QT gas station on North Pleasantburg Drive on April 4, 2021. No one was injured in the shooting but the building was struck.

Investigators are urging anyone with any information about the driver or the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.