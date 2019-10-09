Greenville police raising money for Special Olympics

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville police are raising money to support Special Olympics athletes across the Upstate.

Greenville Police Department will hold Cops on the Coop from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Chick-Fil-A at 575 Haywood Road in Greenville.

The fundraiser benefits Special Olympics South Carolina.

People are invited to drop by and meet police officers and Special Olympics athletes.

According to its website, Special Olympics South Carolina provides people with intellectual disabilities year-round sports training and competitions that offers “continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship…”

Greenville police say those who donate $20 at Wednesday’s fundraiser will get a t-shirt and coupon for a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich.

Click here for more information about Special Olympics South Carolina.

