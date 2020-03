GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died at the hospital after a reported shooting in Greenville, Wednesday night.

Greenville Police said officers responded to a shots fired call on Baxter Street.

Before officers arrived, an injured person had been transported to a hospital, police say.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the victim died at the hospital from their injuries.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.