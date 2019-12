GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Police are searching for a gas station armed robbery suspect. (Greenville Police)

Police say the pictured suspect entered the Stop ‘N Go gas station on E. North St. at 10:05 p.m. with a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect left with an undetermined amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.