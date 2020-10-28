Greenville Police seek info on assault at Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police are seeking information about an assault that took place on Swamp Rabbit Trail.

On Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m., Greenville Police responded to the area behind 721 Cleveland St. in response to a woman who had been assaulted on the Swamp Rabbit Trail near Baxter St.

The victim said that while running on the trail, a male subject approached her from behind, grabbed her and attempted to pull her into the woodline. The victim was taken to the ground, but able to fight the subject off and escape, police said.

Police said the subject was wearing a neck gaiter and sunglasses, so the victim was not able to get a good look at his face. The victim advised that the subject was a black male, approximately 5’9 or shorter, and average build.

The subject was not located on scene and still has yet to be identified, police said.

The Greenville Police Department encourages anyone who was on the trail Saturday afternoon to contact investigators if they saw anyone matching the description. Investigators also ask those living in the immediate area to view home security systems to determine if they captured the suspect fleeing the area.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.

Police are offering general safety tips below for trail users to take into consideration before venturing out onto the Swamp Rabbit Trail:

· Run with a friend or a dog

· Join a local running group

· Avoid using earbuds at high volume or anything else that prevents you from hearing what is going on around you

· If you have to run alone, let someone know where you are going and when you should be back

· Carry a cell phone with you

· Consider alternating your route

· Wear reflective clothing

· Notify the police department immediately if you see anything/anyone suspicious