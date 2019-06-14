Greenville Police seek suspect wanted for burglary, car break-ins

Greenville Police are looking for Lemauviel Fuller

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police are looking for a suspect wanted for several car break-ins and a burglary.

Lemauviel Fuller, 43, is wanted for incidents that occurred between May 14 and May 20 on Cleveland Street and West Prentiss Avenue.

Police said that Fuller broke into a home on Cleveland Street, while the residents were inside.

Fuller entered the home through a window in the back door, police said.

In several incidents, he has been seen trying to gain entry through garages and checking car doors in neighborhoods.

If you see Fuller or have any information on his whereabouts, police ask that you call GPD at 864-467-5342 or you can remain anonymous by calling 23-CRIME.