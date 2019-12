GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police need help gathering information about a cold case that is more than two decades old.

On April 27, 1996, two men killed Jason Anderson and injured another employee while robbing the Carolina Pet Center on Airport Road, police said.

Anyone with details should contact the police department. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (864) 232-7463. Tispters could possibly earn a cash reward.