Greenville Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into woman’s house, falling asleep on her couch

Police are looking for Jeremy Smith, who is wanted for Burglary.

GREEENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police are searching for a burglary suspect who reportedly made himself comfortable in a victim’s house.

26-year-old Jeremy Smith is wanted for first degree Burglary after breaking into a woman’s house earlier this month and falling asleep on her couch, police said.

According to Greenville Police, the woman woke Smith up and they got into an argument.

He then fled the scene.

“Smith should be sleeping in a cell for his crime,” the department posted on social media.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-232-7463

Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward.