Greenville Police using Automated License Plate Readers to fight crime, prompting privacy questions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville Police Department installed 11 cameras around town in January to read license plates in a pilot study with the goal of improving public safety.

“Automated License Plate Readers” are used by agencies around the country. Police said they’ve been a helpful in finding stolen cars, but civil liberties groups have concerns.

“It’s essentially a 24/7 set of eyes that help us identify vehicles that have been entered into the national database,” said Lee Hunt, who is the strategic planning and analysis administrator at the Greenville Police Department.

He said the cameras take pictures and send them to a cloud database run by the camera company. Then the images are run through a national FBI database. Police said they’re looking for narrow matches.

“Stolen vehicles, stolen license plates, missing persons and wanted persons,” Hunt said.

He said they’re not checking for things like late court fines or past due child support.

When there’s a “hit’ the police are notified in about 60 seconds.

“As a result, we’ve been able to recover quite a number of stolen vehicles,” Hunt.

But some are skeptical.

“They have been known to be wrong,” said Matthew Guariglia, who is a policy analyst at digital rights non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation. “I mean people have been pulled out of their car at gunpoint by police when Automated License Plate Readers wrongly matched their license plate with a wanted car.”

He also said the data could be used for more than police initially let on.

“You might be signing up for one piece of very straightforward technology, but because the company is constantly doing updates and selling new packages and upselling police departments, you can wind up with actually much more invasive technology than people planned on,” he said.

People 7News spoke with came down on both sides of the issue.



“They don’t bother me at all,” said John Dierking, who lives in Greenville. “I don’t have an issue with them. I’m not doing anything wrong.”



“If I’m just doing day to day business [and] it’s just being sent to the FBI or sent to the government, even if I’m just like going to the store…I feel like that’s weird,” said Greenville resident Lydia Ritter.

Hunts said the data is deleted after 30 days, and police are checking about every week to make sure officers aren’t misusing the data. He said the pilot program has been successful, and they’re looking to add 14 more of the license plate-capturing cameras.

Greenville City Council has already approved the funding for the additional 14 cameras.

The cameras are being paid for by council-approved civil assest forfeitures, according to Hunt.