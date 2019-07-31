Greenville Police youth academy gives teens hands on experience

GREENVILLE, S.C. – (WSPA) A group of teenagers in Greenville County got the chance to see what it’s like to be a police officer with hands on scenarios.

12 students are learning from student resource officers in the classroom and in the field.

GPD says this course gives students insight into the daily life of a police officer.

Some of the things the students have learned are arrest procedures and defense tactics.

Students say it feels more reel to have hands on experience and it will help those that want to become police officers and others in the community when they interact with law enforcement.

One of the students who hopes to become a police officer says his goal is to make the world a better place through policing.

“Policing is trying to protect and serve the community and keep everybody safe at the end of the day everybody wants to go home to their family,” Jarrett Lindsey said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is also holding a camp this week for children to learn more about law enforcement.

They say their students have learned about drug prevention and gang awareness.

