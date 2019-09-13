Greenville Police’s ‘Cops on the Court’ program returns with 3 after school bball camps

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said that their Cops on the Court program is back!

According to the police department’s Facebook post, the free basketball program “allows GPD officers to positively interact with at-risk youth in the community and build relationships with them.”

The police department will host camps at three locations this year for kids ages 10-18:

West Greenville Community Center most Mondays from 4:45-7:45 p.m.

Sterling Elementary School most Thursdays from 4:45-7:45 p.m.

Augusta Heights Baptist Church most Fridays until Sept. 20 from 4:45-7:45 p.m.

Parents and guardians are required to sign a waiver for anyone under the age of 18.

To register for the camps, click here.

For more information, click here.