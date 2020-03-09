Greenville private school trains to teach remotely in preparation of Coronavirus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Schools are preparing for what could happen as the Coronavirus spreads further. One local school is getting teachers ready for the potential to teach remotely.

Christ Church Episcopal School wants to be as prepared as possible in the event they have to shut down completely. Teachers there spent Monday coming up with a plan to continue education no matter what.

A the school, you’ll find hand sanitizer at nearly every turn. You’ll also find the staff preparing for a Coronavirus shutdown.

“Everyday we’re thinking about what do we need to send home. We’re preparing so we’re ready just in case something happens,” fourth grade teacher Dottie Hollis said.

Hollis said in her years at the school they’ve never dealt with something like this.

“We’re always doing proper hygiene and teaching the kids how to take care of themselves. We have an overall wellness program, but nothing like this,” Hollis said.

She and the rest of the teachers spent the day planning how to teach completely remotely through an app.

“Maintaining that nurturing component of encouraging children to do their best, how to work through a difficult situation applying growth mindset, and basic instruction itself,” Hollis said.

“We need to prepare for the contingency of a temporary closing,” Head of School Leonard Kupersmith said.

Kupersmith said they need to be prepared for anything.

“Nothing is fool proof, we recognize that. and we know that Coronavirus is a moving target. But we’re trying to stay as ahead of the curve as possible,” Kupersmith said.

He says teachers use the app already, but mainly in a supplemental role.

“So we’re spending the day becoming prepared to be proficient in teaching on a digital platform,” Kupersmith said.

For Hollis, she’s not preparing just for her fourth grade class, but also for her daughter who is a junior at the school.

“It is daunting to think about how will they do that, but I do think they are prepared,” Hollis said.

The training for the teachers was planned last week, before cases started to show up in South Carolina.