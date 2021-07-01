Greenville promotes neighborhood “slow zones”

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The City of Greenville is working with area neighborhood associations to make streets safer this summer.

David Modeen has seen it first hand on his street.

“Speed and cars, paying attention. I think it’s gotten worse because of the distraction in driving,” Modeen said.

Modeen is the president of the North Main Neighborhood Association and says he’s seen people driving too fast through his north main neighborhood.

“Neighborhoods in particular because we’re trying to make our neighborhoods more and more walkable,” he said.

And as a pedestrian he’s experienced it too.

“During that time I had probably six or seven incidents when I’m totally in the right with the lights and the crosswalks and I have people turning left and right where I’m jumping out of the way,” Modeen said.

Now the city is stepping in to help with the problem.

“It’s just a service we’re providing to our neighborhoods this summer as they try to keep kids and families safe,” city spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.

The city put out signs across the city’s more than 40 neighborhoods.

“As children are home from school more people are outdoors walking, exercising, biking, at play in their neighborhoods,” Brotherton said.

Hoping to get the attention of drivers to take their foot off the gas.

“The slower you’re going, the less likely you are to seriously injure or kill a person if you were to hit them,” Brotherton said.

And Modeen says even with additional patrols and the city’s help this needs to be an all community effort.

“We each need to own it and we each need to be conscious of what our behavior is,” Modeen said.

The greenville police department has also increased traffic patrols across the city.