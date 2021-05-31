Greenville remembers fallen service men and women at Cleveland Park on Memorial Day

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – The community gathered at Cleveland Park in Greenville today at 11 to celebrate families of service men and women serving our country and to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Debby Whitsitt is president of the Gold Star Mothers SC and Upstate chapters. She lost her son Specialist Jeffery Alexander Whitsitt Airborne MP, who died in 2010 in Afghanistan.

Jeffery was just 21 and was 2 weeks from coming home. Instead, Whitsitt said she welcomed his casket back home. She said it’s so important to see the community come out in person to show their support and love through this ceremony.

Phuong vo is President of the Vietnamese community in Greenville and said the ceremony is important to share with our children. He said he wants to teach them about the sacrifices made by those serving our country to make it possible to enjoy the freedoms we have.

Organizers posted flags, retired a well worn flag used by a local veterans chapter and sang the National Anthem. Phuong Vo also helped lead the singing of the Vietnamese National Anthem .

Several people in attendance laid flowers, flags and paid their respects to the names engraved on the memorial in Cleveland Park.

You can support Upstate veterans by participating in the Hero’s 5k….a race raising money for local veterans groups in the Upstate.

You can also stop by 13 Stripes Brewery in Taylors where a new brew will be unveiled in support of a local veterans who was lost in combat. In years past that brew was made in honor of Jeffery Whitsitt.