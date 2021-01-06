Greenville restaurant group closes locations temporarily to help curb spread of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Health officials have warned of a spike in COVID-19 cases following the holidays. Now an Upstate restaurant group is taking health safety into its own hands.

Normally tables here at Soby’s would be full of people eating, but Table 301 restaurants are closed for the week as they attempt to do their part to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We went from July through November, mid-November without a single case amongst our workforce of nearly 300 people,” Carl Sobocinski, founder & president of Table 301, said.

This week, the lights are off, the tables empty, and the doors are locked.

“Sometimes you have to try and make the best decision for the health of the community the health of your people,” Sobocinski said.

Sobocinski says the decision was made to temporarily close its restaurants in December, following an increase in cases seen after Thanksgiving.

“Pay attention to the data see what’s happening and it was evident after Christmas that we were going to see as significant spike,” Sobocinski said.

Those in downtown Greenville say they respect decisions like this one, but think it should be left up to each individual eatery.

“They should make their decisions by themselves and take a risk if they want to take it,” Brian Baetty of Greenville said.

“That allows you as the consumer to say I don’t feel safe at that restaurant so I’m not going to go there or that’s a restaurant I do feel safe at so I’m going to go there,” Luke Blase of Atlanta said.

Sobocinski says for him, it’s all about keeping his employees and the community safe.

“Try to do the right thing and just do our small part in our community to slow down the spread of this virus,” he said.

Table 301 restaurants will be extending their restaurant week specials through the end of January.