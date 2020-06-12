Live Now
Greenville restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A restaurant in downtown Greenville has closed temporarily after they say an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Jianna, an Italian restaurant on S. Main Street, will be closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant on Friday.

“We appreciate your support during this time as we take proper precautions to reopen safely here at Jianna. Stay tuned for our opening date,” the post said.

They say they will be taking procedures to ensure safety, including requiring masks for staff when they reopen and sanitizing the restaurant.

