GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The tastiest time of the year is here!

Greenville Restaurant Week begins Thursday, August 28th through Sunday, August 28. 43 of the top restaurants in the city show off their culinary skills during this gourmet celebration.

Participating restaurants will feature exciting new dishes, along with fan favorites and multi-course menus from casual settings to high-end dining experiences.

Patrons will be amazed at the mouth-watering creations cooked up by the area’s top kitchens while eateries get to show off what they do best.

It is a win-win for diners, restaurants and the local economy!

Reserve a seat at one of the restaurants below. Your taste buds are going to thank you!