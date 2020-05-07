Greenville restaurants adjust to outdoor dining options

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Restaurants across the state have had several days to perfect their outdoor dining options. But, some spots don’t have a patio or seating that falls under the Governor’s guidelines.

As an outdoor food hall, Gather GVL is in a unique position.

“We opened in February and then COVID happened and so we had a very short stint of actually being open in a normal capacity,” Ashley Cross with Gather GVL said.

With only outdoor seating, it took a few extra days to reopen dine-in options safely.

“We’re limiting capacity today we’re just educating people making sure they know about the lines and hand sanitizer,” Cross said.

Down Augusta Street, Corona Mexican Restaurant found itself in the opposite position, they originally had no outdoor seating.

But manager Ramon Osuna got creative.

“For Cinco de Mayo we tried to have something different for our customers and the idea is coming from there,” Osuna said.

Customers can now enjoy outdoor dining in the parking lot.

Meanwhile back downtown, Sully’s Steamers is capitalizing on its largely unknown outdoor seating space.

“We have porch yard seating right here that can accommodate about 40 people the tables are spaced out eight feet apart,” owner Robert Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the city has been helpful with the changes, even reserving parking spots for pick-up orders.

“So yeah they’ve been very eager to help us get back on track,” Sullivan said.

He hopes the city takes further steps to allow even more outdoor dining space.

And across Greenville, those in the food and beverage industry are doing their best to adapt.

“The world is moving on and we’re doing our best just to try and stay safe and follow the recommendations,” Cross said.