Greenville schools consider staggered scheduled for new school year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–As this school year winds down, districts are already looking toward the fall. Will there be in-person school once again? Or will classroom teaching be changed forever.

The Greenville School District is looking to adapt, but there’s still some uncertainty to what classrooms will look like come fall.

“So we have to begin the preparations right now,” District Spokesperson Tim Waller said.

Waller said they’re already discussing how schools will adapt.

“We have to be prepared, and to do that at this early stage we have to come up with several ideas that might work,” he said.

The options are many. Shorter days, partial e-learning, and staggered schedules are all on the table.

“The goal here is to avoid bottle necking of students, crowds of students gathering and not being able to maintain social distancing,” Waller said.

But, he said, a normal structure will not be viable.

“There is no easy way to maintain social distancing in a school setting, it’s virtually impossible,” Waller said.

The district is looking at things from all angles, including how a staggered schedule would impact staff.

“Teachers and bus drivers would have to arrive at school earlier and leave later,” Waller said.

They also know what they can’t do, which is teach full time both online and in person.

“Is it all of one, or all of the other, or is it a combination of things? But we can’t do both of those full time,” Waller said.

Regardless of the solution, the district wants input from parents and educators.

“Right now, it’s just a discussion. We have a lot more work to do and input from the community before we move forward with any idea,” Waller said.

And also to remind them that student education is always the top priority.

“I would tell them, don’t worry. Nothing is written in stone right now, we’re just exploring ideas,” Waller said.