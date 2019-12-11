Greenville schools see higher than usual absences due to flu symptoms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–According to a weekly report by DHEC flu cases in The Upstate are on the rise. And those flu-like symptoms are hitting Greenville County Schools.

Most adults know that washing your hands and limiting touch can help prevent the flu. But as Dr. David Brancati explains, children are a different story.

“It’s really easy for them to touch something touch their face, they have a lot of close contact with other kids so its a real easy way to spread,” said Brancati.

He says not many have come to him with flu symptoms until recently.

“Strangely enough we’ve really seen hardly anything until yesterday. Yesterday we saw an explosion,” said Brancati.

He says twenty people who came to Emergency MD on Tuesday had flu-like symptoms.

And the Greenville County School District is seeing high numbers too.

“We do certainly track absences and we do recognize when there are a larger than usual number of students out,” said district spokesperson Beth Brotherton.

Both Oakview Elementary and Cashion Elementary have higher than usual absences.

“They have had either 10-percent of their student body above and beyond the normal absence rate, or 20-percent above normal absence rates in one of their classrooms,” said Brotherton.

This is when the district will notify DHEC for tracking purposes. They’ll also send in deep cleaning crews to the effected areas–usually kindergarten or lower grade classes.

“And are more likely to simply learn by sharing things. Those are the cases where we see it spread more often,” said Brotherton.

Although you can’t prevent the flu completely, you can teach your kids good habits.

“A reminder to sneeze into your elbow, cough into your elbow,” said Brotherton.

Flu season seems to just be getting underway in The Upstate, but health experts have an idea of what the rest of the season could hold.

“This year it’s been very very high in Australia and that’s usually a predictor of what we will have,” said Brancati.

If your child does end up with flu -like symptoms, many schools will ask that you keep them home for at least 24-hours after they no longer have a fever without the help of medicine. They say this helps keep everyone else at school, including staff, healthy.