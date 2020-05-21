Greenville seniors celebrate after winning long battle against COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As of May, the state of South Carolina lost thousands of lives as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Senior citizens are the most vulnerable population for contracting the virus but a group of Upstate seniors have beat the odds and survived the virus.

This morning at Rolling Green Village nursing home nurses, staff and the families of the recovered residents welcomed them back with a parade celebration.

Some staff members made signs with inspirational messages congratulating the residents on their victory.

The nurses that stood by their side the entire time through the fights said the days were long and emotional, but being able to uplift people at their lowest is what motivates them to keep going.

“It’s a very emotional day, a very happy day. It’s great to see that we’ve seen so many people recover and get back to their normal routines and get through this,” Allison Piette, LPN at Rolling Green Village Nursing Home.

The nurses said they witnessed both sides of dealing with the virus: the good and the bad.

According to an April 3rd report released by DHEC, Rolling Green Village had 3 deaths due to COVID-19 and 10 total cases.

“I worked full time during those weeks, some days were better than others. It was great to see them get better, some people unfortunately we saw the other side but we were able to provide comfort to the families and help them through that time,” Piette said.

As of May 19, DHEC reported that the recovery rate for the positive cases in South Carolina is now at 85 percent.

For more information about how coronavirus has affected the population around the Upstate, visit the DHEC website.