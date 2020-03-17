Greenville small businesses rally together amid coronavirus pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Small businesses across the Upstate are working to find out how they can stay open amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Many small businesses are offering curbside pickup for meals. One small business owner has even taken it upon herself to put information about shops all in one place at this hectic time.

Small businesses in downtown Greenville are still up and running, but the spots that would normally be filled with customers are empty.

“Only take-out, we’re standing in the middle of our dining room right now and it’s empty,” Emily Copp, co-owner of the Chocolate Mousse Bakery, said.

Copp even launched a website to support small businesses.

“In one place I wanted to have something and was talking to a friend on social media and we were saying how can we do something and I said well I’ll do it,” Copp said.

The website called “Kill COVID, not Small Biz” puts information from shops in Greenville all in one space.

“Right now we’ve gone to pickup delivery and to-go only. But we are open,” Laura Linz, general manager of Happy + Hale, said.

“Just because everybody else is grinding to a halt, things are still going for us,” Kimberly Stephens, owner of Blossom Shoes and Stuff, said.

Eateries like Happy + Hale staying open.

“We want to provide them something good in their bellies so they can feel good about the world that’s crumbling around them,” Linz said.

Retail shops even finding a way to stay open.

“If people feel comfortable coming to the store we are sanitizing and keeping everything clean and keeping our distance,” Stephens said.

Owners and managers said it’s important for the public to continue their support.

“We still have all of our bills and rent and payrolls that we have to pay our employees,” Stephens said.

“We’re just trying to keep a smile on our face and keep moving forward and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” Linz said.

Copp said eventually things will return to normal.

“When we’re all back and running and open again we’re going to need people to be as supportive as they’ve always been, if not more,” Copp said.